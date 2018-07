American League third baseman Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros poses with the All-Star Game MVP bat trophy during the 89th MLB All-Star baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington DC, USA, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

American League short stop Jean Segura (L) of the Seattle Mariners connects with a go-ahead three-run home run against the National League as National League catcher J.T. Realmuto of the Miami Marlins (R) looks on during the 89th MLB All-Star baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington DC, USA, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

National League first baseman Joey Votto (R) tags out American League catcher Yan Gomes of the Cleveland Indians (L) during the 89th MLB All-Star baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington DC, USA, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Outfielder George Springer hit the last home run in the 10th inning of the MLB All Star game on Tuesday to help the American League beat the National League 8-6 in a game which saw a record 10 homers.

The AL won for the 18th time in 21 games played to a decision and leads the series 44-43-2.