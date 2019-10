Nirmal 'Nims' Purja just made history when he summited Shishapangma and became the quickest to scale the world's 14 highest peaks. A day after his achievement, he said he didn't take on the project for the race, nor out of greed.

He embarked on the high-altitude, high-speed challenge to climb 14 Himalayan peaks above 8,000 meters to inspire the next generation, Purja told journalists in Kathmandu on Wednesday.