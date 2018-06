Mexican marathoner Madai Perez speaks during an interview with EFE on Oct. 2, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Borges

Mexican Madai Perez, the top Hispanic female marathoner of all time, is taking on some of the top African runners Sunday in the Father's Day Half Marathon in Mexico City.

The 38-year-old Perez, who finished fourth at the 2017 Chicago Marathon, hopes to beat younger rivals in the race, one of the top three half marathons in Latin America.