French Formula One driver Esteban Ocon of Racing Point Force India F1 Team steers his car during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2018 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP steers his car during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2018 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP steers his car during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2018 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing steers his car during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2018 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing steers his car during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2018 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Red Bull dominated Friday the first free practice session for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, occupying the first two places.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen set the pace of the session clocking a time of one minute and 38.491 seconds, while his teammate Daniel Ricciardo of Australia followed just 0.454 seconds off pace.