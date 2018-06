Red Bull Racing Team Chief Christian Horner walks through the paddock of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Apr. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

A team member from the Red Bull Racing team pictured against the team logo in the pit lane of the Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, Sept. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Red Bull Racing announced Tuesday its partnership with Honda Motors for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, leaving Renault after 12 years.

Red Bull Racing team Principal Christian Horner said that an "exciting new phase" was about to begin with Honda supplying Red Bull with their power units.