Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) walks through the paddock on the Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 26 March 2022, ahead of qualifying for the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. EFE/EPA/STR

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) walks through the paddock on the Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 26 March 2022., ahead of qualifying for the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. EFE/EPA/STR

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio "Checo" Perez (Red Bull) in action during qualifying for the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 26 March 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Sergio "Checo" Perez (Red Bull) claimed the first poll of his Formula One career Saturday in qualifying for the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

The Ferrari duo, Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Spain's Carlos Sainz, looked to have achieved a front-row lockout, but the 32-year-old Mexican driver posted a lap of 1:28.200 in the dying seconds of Q3 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.