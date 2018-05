German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) on Thursday had the fastest time in the second free practice of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ricciardo clocked a best time of 1:11.841, ahead of his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen and Germany's Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari).