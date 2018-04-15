Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday in hugely impressive style, surging from sixth place as he took advantage of multiple incidents to leapfrog his rivals ahead of him.
Finnish drivers Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) came second and third respectively, while Raikkonen's teammate and championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished a lowly eighth following a collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, which earned the Dutch driver a 10-second penalty. He finished in fifth place, ahead of Niko Hulkenberg's Renault.