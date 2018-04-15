German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari leads the pack at the start of the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing reacts after winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing reacts after winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday in hugely impressive style, surging from sixth place as he took advantage of multiple incidents to leapfrog his rivals ahead of him.

Finnish drivers Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) came second and third respectively, while Raikkonen's teammate and championship leader Sebastian Vettel finished a lowly eighth following a collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, which earned the Dutch driver a 10-second penalty. He finished in fifth place, ahead of Niko Hulkenberg's Renault.