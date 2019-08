British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes speeds his car during the qualification session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, Hungary, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes speeds his car during the qualification session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, Hungary, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull speeds his car during the qualification session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, Hungary, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes (L-R) pose after the qualification session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, Hungary, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull jubilates after took the pole position during the qualification session for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, Hungary, Aug. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen of the Netherlands secured on Saturday his first ever pole position ahead of the upcoming 2019 Hungarian grand prix that is to be held at the Hungaroring circuit.

Finn Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes finished second with 0.018 seconds off the pace, followed by his teammate British driver Lewis Hamilton