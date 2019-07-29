British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in the gravel during the German Formula One GP at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the 2019 German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

(L-R) Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing,Russian Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Toro Rosso and German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari celebrate at the winning ceremony at the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

The car of German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Renault is carried off the track after a crash during the German Formula One GP at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Safety car leads the pack of cars during the start of the 2019 German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

The car of Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP at the track after a crash during the German Formula One GP at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

The car of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari is carried off the track after a crash during the German Formula One GP at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari crashes during the German Formula One GP at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK