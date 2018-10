Belgian pilot Stoffel Vandoorne, of Mc Laren Renault, is seen during the first free practice for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

British pilot Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes GP, is seen during the first free practice for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Spanish pilot Carlos Sainz, of Renault, is seen during the first free practice for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Australian pilot Daniel Ricciardo, of Red Bull, is seen during the first free practice for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Dutch pilot Max Verstappen, of Red Bull, is seen during the first free practice for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack, in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took the top two spots here Friday in the first free practice for the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who won last year's race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, finished first with a best lap of 1:16.656, 0.483 seconds faster than his Australian teammate.