The financial district is pictured behind a portion of the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Renault arrives at the paddock at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Red Bull's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo and the Dutch Max Verstappen were the two fastest people, ahead of Ferrari, in the first practice session of the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

Ricciardo was the fastest, recording a time of 1:39.711, followed by his Dutch teammate who came in at 1:39.912, ahead of the two Ferrari drivers, Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Kimi Raikkonen of Finland.