Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez led the Red Bulls to a 1-2 in the second free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday while defending champion Lewis Hamilton notched the 11th fastest time on track.
Mexican driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing in action during the first free practise for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the second practice session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz of Ferrari in action during the free practise for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan in Baku, Azerbaijan, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow arrives after attending a press conference at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 03 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
