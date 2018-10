New York Yankees batter Aaron Judge hits a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning of the American League Division Series game one at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Boston Red Sox batter J.D. Martinez (R) celebrates with teammate Eduardo Nunez (L) after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the inning of the American League Division Series game one at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale (L) throws as New York Yankees baserunner Brett Gardner (R) leads off first base in the top of the fourth inning of the American League Division Series game one at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 05 Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The Boston Red Sox survived a late surge from the New York Yankees to take a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series playoff game at Fenway Park on Friday night.

JD Martinez struck a three-run homer in the third inning as the Red Sox started strong, opening up a 5-0 lead.