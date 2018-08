Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

The Boston Red Sox mascot holds a broom to celebrate the Red Sox four game sweep of the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

The Boston Red Sox celebrate a walk off single by Andrew Benintendi in the tenth inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

The Boston Red Sox staged a dramatic late comeback Sunday night to complete a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Yankees suffered what can only be described as a meltdown in the ninth inning, as closer Aroldis Chapman let a what should have been a comfortable lead slip.