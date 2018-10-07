epa07075425 New York Yankees batter Gary Sanchez (L) celebrates with Aaron Judge (C) and Giancarlo Stanton (R) after hitting a three-run home run off Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Nunez in the top of the seventh inning of American League Division Series game two at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA,Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New York Yankees batter Gary Sanchez reacts after hitting a three-run home run off Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Nunez in the top of the seventh inning of American League Division Series game two at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price reacts as he is removed from the game in the top of the second inning of American League Division Series game two at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 at Fenway Park on Saturday night to level the American League Division Series at 1-1.

The Yankees took the lead early, capitalizing on Red Sox pitcher David Price’s awful start.