Photograph provided Oct 28 showing Boston Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel (r) and outfielder Andrew Benintendi (l) celebrating after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, Oct 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eugene Garcia

The Boston Red Sox topped the Dodgers 9-6 with five runs at the top of the 9th inning in Game 4 of the World Series this weekend.

The Red Sox rallied from a 4-0 disadvantage at the start of the seventh inning in Saturday night's game at Dodger Stadium.