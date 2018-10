Boston Red Sox batter J.D. Martinez hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the seventh inning of game five of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Boston Red Sox player Jackie Bradley Jr. holds the Commissioner's Trophy as players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Boston Red Sox players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Boston Red Sox with starting pitcher, David Price, who pitched seven innings along with first baseman Steve Pearce, who hit two homers and drove in three runs, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 of the Fall Classic and won the series 4-1 to become World Series champions of Major League Baseball Sunday.

The title for the Red Sox, which also ended the regular season with a historical record of 108 wins, is their fourth in the last 15 years and the first since 2013.