Los Angeles Dodgers Chris Taylor cannot handle a ground ball by Cincinnati Reds right fielder Scott Schebler in the third inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias delivers in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 May 2018. The Reds won the game and swept the four game series against the Dodgers. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Alex Blandino (L) celebrates completing a double play as Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Tim Locastro (R) looks towards first base in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo from the Dominican Republic delivers in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Adam Duvall (L) advances to third base on an error as Los Angeles Dodgers Chris Taylor (R) looks on in the third inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor (L) cannot reach the throw as Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton (C) steals second base in the eighth inning as umpire Alan Porter (L) looks on at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Luis Castillo, the Dominican starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, threw six full innings and with the backing of two home runs, led his team to a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Castillo (3-4) pitched six innings on the mount. He allowed four hits and three runs - two earned - as he sealed victory for his team.