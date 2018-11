Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of their game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, Nov 27, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Washington Redskins on Monday announced that they have signed quarterback Mark Sanchez as back-up, two days after their regular quarterback Alex Smith suffered a serious injury.

The Redskins signed up Sanchez after confirming that Colt McCoy would substitute Smith during the rest of the season as the regular quarterback.