Patrick Reed of the US (R) and Sergio Garcia of Spain (L) during the green jacket ceremony after Reed won the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 8, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Patrick Reed of the US holds the Masters Trophy during the green jacket ceremony after he won the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 8, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Patrick Reed of the US exults after sinking his par putt on the 18th hole to win the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 8, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

US golfer Patrick Reed won his first Masters tourney on Sunday with a score of 15 under par, thus recovering the green jacket for the Americans after the victories of Britain's Danny Willett in 2016 and Spain's Sergio Garcia the next year.

Reed is the first American to win the tourney since Jordan Spieth did so in 2015, although the latter - questing for his second green jacket - came in third in this year's event at 13 under par.