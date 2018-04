Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he stands over his ball in the azaleas on the thirteenth hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Jon Rahm of Spain walks over the Rae's Creek tributary on the thirteenth hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a small child who said hello on the fourteenth hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Patrick Reed of the US reacts to his birdie on the tenth hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Patrick Reed consolidated his lead on day three of the Masters on Saturday, finishing the day at 14 under par to take a three-shot advantage into the final round.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy kept his hopes of a first title at Augusta alive after a bogey-free third round, and is second on 11 under going into Sunday's showdown with Reed.