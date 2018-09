Flag bearer Isehau Wong and Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) delegation enter the field during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug 5, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A proposal for a national referendum to change the name of Taiwan's team from Chinese Taipei to Taiwan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was submitted Monday to the Central Election Commission with the required number of signatures.

The initiative has displeased China which considers the name change to be a pro-independence move.