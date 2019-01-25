Hannes Reichelt (R) of Austria on a lift ahead of the second training for the Men's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Hannes Reichelt of Austria in action during the second training for the Men's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Hannes Reichelt of Austria in action during the second training run for the men's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Kitzbuehel, Austria, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

Austrian Hannes Reichelt on Thursday dominated the second training session for the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel (Austria), the most dangerous and spectacular of the Alpine Ski World Cup, initially scheduled for Saturday, but due to a forecast of bad weather, now held on Friday.

Reichelt covered the demanding 3,312-meter Streif track - starting at 1,665 meters of altitude with an 860-meter drop - in one minute, 57 seconds and 41 hundredths of a second, 23 less than Matteo Marsaglia and 36 ahead of another Italian, Dominik Paris.