The peloton crosses the railway tracks at Nairne during stage four of the 2019 Tour Down Under cycling race in Adelaide, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Daryl Impey (R) of South Africa wins stage four of the 2019 Tour Down Under from Unley to Campbelltown in South Australia, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Overall leader Patrick Bevan (C) of New Zealand celebrates on the podium after stage four of the 2019 Tour Down Under from Unley to Campbelltown in South Australia, Australia, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

South African cyclist Daryl Impey outsprinted current race leader, New Zealander Patrick Bevin (CCC), to win stage four of the Tour Down Under in Campbelltown, South Australia, on Friday.

Bevin, who finished second in the stage, extended his lead over reigning champion Impey to seven seconds and over Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez, who finished third in the stage, to 11.