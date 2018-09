Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her singles final match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament in Tachikawa, Japan, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Wuhan Open on Sunday due to a viral illness.

Osaka's decision came hours after losing the Pan Pacific Open final on Sunday to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4, ending the Japanese player's 10-match winning streak.