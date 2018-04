Espanyol fans are seen during the First Division Liga match held between Espanyol and UD Las Palmas in Barcelona, Spain, Apr 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alberto Estevez

Espanyol's Victor Sanchez (L) vies for the ball with UD Las Palmas' Midfielder Vicente Gomez (R) during the First Division Liga match held between Espanyol and UD Las Palmas in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Alberto Estevez

Espanyol's player Gerard Moreno Balaguero celebrates after scoring during the Spanish First Division Liga soccer match between Espanyol and UD Las Palmas in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Estevez

Forward Gerard Moreno Balaguero on Saturday scored a late equalizer for relegation-threatened Espanyol to secure a 1-1 draw in the 35th round of La Liga.

This home draw keeps Espanyol's hope alive to avoid dropping from La Liga, while Las Palmas was already consigned to relegation.