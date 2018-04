German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Renault in action during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

German driver Nico Hülkenberg (Renault) was on Saturday handed a five-place grid penalty ahead of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after changing the gearbox on his car.

In an attempt to resolve problems Hülkenberg faced during the third free practice, the Renault team decided to change the gearbox, which entails a gird penalty.