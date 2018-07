Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team reacts after his second place after the qualifying session of the MotoGP race of the French Motorcycling Grand Prix at Le Mans race track in Le Mans, France, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EDDY LEMAISTRE

Repsol, a Spanish energy company based in Madrid, extended its sponsorship of the MotoGP team Honda for two more seasons until 2020, the team announced on Monday.

During their partnership, which began in 1995, Repsol Honda earned 13 MotoGP titles, including the 2017 championship, and 163 victories.