A photograph provided by MotoGP of Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa, of the Repsol Honda Team, during a press conference at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO SPERANI

A photograph provided by MotoGP of Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa, of the Repsol Honda Team, posing during a press conference at the Sachsenring in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO SPERANI

Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) announced here Thursday that he will retire from motorcycle racing at the end of this season.

Pedrosa, currently 12th in the 2018 MotoGP World Championship standings, said in the presence of his family and the top executives in the sport that he no longer feels the "same intensity" about the competition.