Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Australia's John Millman at the US Open on Sept. 3, 2018, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

The rest of the world cut the lead of the European players in the Laver Cup on the weekend, bringing the score in the tennis tourney to 7-5 for the Europeans on the second day of the three-day event.

Without a doubt, the first clash on Saturday at Chicago's United Center was the hardest-fought, with Germany's Alexander Zverev battling back from losing the first set to John Isner for a 3-6, 7-6, 10-7 result, although the tall American's powerful serve definitely gave his rival problems.