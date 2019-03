The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal ties are shown on an electronic panel next to the UEFA Champions League trophy, after the draw held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Friday's draw for the Champions League quarterfinals set up a clash between Barcelona and a Manchester United side that has been showing signs of returning to glory since the arrival of "caretaker" coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United's revival on European soccer's biggest stage is the result of a historic comeback that players and fans alike will recount to their grandchildren.