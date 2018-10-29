Miguel Angel Cotto (c.), the first Puerto Rican boxer to claim world titles in four different weight classes, told EFE here in Panama on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, that he enjoys his new role as a boxing promoter and that it never crosses his mind to put on his boxing gloves again. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

Miguel Angel Cotto, the first Puerto Rican boxer to claim world titles in four different weight classes, told EFE here Monday that he enjoys his new role as a boxing promoter and that it never crosses his mind to put on his boxing gloves again.

"No, it has never crossed my mind to fight again. We are clear and emphatic in retirement, it was 27 years in boxing and now it is time to dedicate my time to family," he said on the sidelines of the 2018 World Boxing Organization (WBO) Convention in Panama City.