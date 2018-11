The former player Vitor Borba Ferreira Gomes at a charity where retired greats beat Nicaragua all-starson Nov. 11, 2018, in Managua (Nicaragua). EPA- EFE/Jorge Torres

Rivaldo, Cafu and other legends of global soccer defeated the cream of the Nicaraguan first division 6-5 at Managua's Estadio Nacional in a match played for charity.

The first goal was scored by France's David Trezeguet not long after the start, and 10 minutes later former Real Madrid player Javier Saviola made it 2-0 for the legends.