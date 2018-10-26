Former boxer "Big George" Foreman (r.), seen here on Oct. 23, 2018, in Mexico City with Mexican boxer Antonio Roldan (l.), told EFE he remembers everything about the 1968 Summer Olympics where he beat Soviet boxer Jonas Cepulis in the second round of the final to be crowned Olympic heavyweight champion. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

George Foreman took a seat in the front row of the Mexico City Arena, looked at the ceiling and, though he had his eyes open, seemed disconnected from his surrounding for a couple of seconds, all that was needed to relive the final of the Mexico City 1968 Olympic Games.

"Big George" said he's not sentimental, but remembers everything about the 1968 Summer Olympics exactly 50 years ago this Saturday, where he was nervous at the outset but beat Soviet boxer Jonas Cepulis by an RSC (referee stops the contest) in the second round of the final to be crowned Olympic heavyweight champion.