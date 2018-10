Uruguay's Gaston "Tonga" Reyno told EFE that he is willing die for his country's flag in his upcoming MMA fight to win the first-ever Copa Combate, an event organized by Combate Americas, the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise.

The championship - which is set to take place Dec. 7 in California - will pit eight Latin American fighters hoping to obtain $100,000 in prize money.