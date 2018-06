Peru's national soccer team coach, Ricardo Gareca, acknowledged on Wednesday that his team was in a tight spot to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout round as it would need to win the next match against France.

Gareca, who did not reveal his 11-man roster for the next match, said all of Peru's players were in good physical condition, including midfielder Renato Tapia and winger Andre Carrillo, both of whom trained separately over the last three days.