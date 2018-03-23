Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing looks at his telemetry during a practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE ACREE

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in action during the second practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing holds on to the halo as he climbs into his car during the first practice session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Red Bull's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo was handed a three-spot grid penalty and two penalty points on Friday for not slowing down enough when the red flag was waved during the second practice session for Formula One's first Grand Prix of the season in Melbourne.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA), which stressed the seriousness of violating a red flag condition, decided to reduce the sanction since Ricciardo slowed his car as much as he could and given that "no danger was created".