Red Bull's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo was handed a three-spot grid penalty and two penalty points on Friday for not slowing down enough when the red flag was waved during the second practice session for Formula One's first Grand Prix of the season in Melbourne.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA), which stressed the seriousness of violating a red flag condition, decided to reduce the sanction since Ricciardo slowed his car as much as he could and given that "no danger was created".