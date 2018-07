Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first practice session at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in the pit lane during the third practice session of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) on Friday set the pace in the first free practice for the Formula 1 German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring circuit.

In the best effort out of 22 laps, Ricciardo clocked in a time of one minute, 13.525 seconds, just 0.004s faster than Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.