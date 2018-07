Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first free practice session of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first free practice session of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari (front) and French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly of Scuderia Toro Rosso in action during the first free practice session of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, 27 July, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first free practice session of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first free practice session of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the first free practice session of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) on Friday set the pace in the first free practice session for the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo clocked in a time of one minute and 17.613 seconds, while his teammate Max Verstappen of the Netherlands came in third in one minute and 17.701 seconds.