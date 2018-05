German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the third practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the third practice session at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) on Saturday set a new Monte Carlo circuit record during the third free practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ricciardo's momentum continued at the Monte Carlo circuit, where he set the pace for the first two free practices, as he broke his own track record set Thursday, which had been improved on by his teammate Max Verstappen earlier Saturday.