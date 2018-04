Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) on Friday set the pace during the first free practice for Bahrain Grand Prix, the second event of the 2018 Formula One season.

In his best lap of the 5,412-meter-long Bahrain International Circuit, Ricciardo recorded a time that was 0.304 seconds ahead of Finland's Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).