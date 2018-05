Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (C), German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (L) and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (R) celebrate on the podium after the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Red Bull Racing's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo crosses the finish line to win the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORIS HORVAT / POOL

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing celebrates by jumping into the pool after winning the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) crowned his great weekend at the Monte Carlo circuit by winning the Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite dominating the three free practices, getting pole position and setting a new track record for good measure, Ricciardo did not sail into an easy victory, as a power issue caused his lead to shrink with two-thirds of the race to go.