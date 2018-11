Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (2-L) scores between Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (L) Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (2-R) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (R) during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (L) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (R) during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (R) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday (L) during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Forward Josh Richardson on Friday scored 27 points to help the Miami Heats beat the Chicago Bulls 103-96 in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Richardson was supported by center Hassan Whiteside, who had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, who broke a three-match losing streak by beating Chicago in their home arena.