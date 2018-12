The Memphis Grizzlies Marc Gasol scores on a dunk during an NBA game against the Miami Heat on Dec. 14, 2018, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. The Heat won 100-97. EPA-EFE/ Karen Pulfer Focht

Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk is defended by the Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol during an NBA game on Dec. 14, 2018, at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennesee. The Heat won 100-97. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

The Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol (33) defends Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson in the second half of their game at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, on Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Shooting guard Josh Richardson and reserve center Kelly Olynyk scored 18 points apiece to lead the Miami Heat to a surprising 100-97 road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The host Grizzlies trailed by as many as 11 points in the second quarter of Friday night's game at the FedExForum in Memphis, but they narrowed that gap to two when shooting guard Garrett Temple banked in a 3-pointer from well behind the arc to make the score 51-49 with time expiring in the first half.