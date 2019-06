Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio presents the third edition of a basketball camp bearing his name on June 22, 2019, at one of the Madrid campuses of the Brains International Schools educational group. EPA-EFE/J.J.Guillen

Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio faces one of the most important off-seasons of his career, a summer in which he is expected to have several NBA suitors as a free agent and also may compete once again for Spain in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

He was in this city north of Madrid on Saturday to present the third edition of a basketball camp bearing his name at one of the Madrid campuses of the Brains International Schools educational group.