Spanish basketball player Ricky Rubio holds a press conference in Banyoles, Spain, on July 1, 2019, where he was named ambassador of the University of Girona's Olympic Studies Center. Rubio declared that his future in the NBA is not certain at the moment, even though US media reports are that he will sign a 3-year, $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns. EFE-EPA/ David Borrat

Spanish basketball guard Ricky Rubio still has not set his future course in the National Basketball Association despite the fact that several US media outlets have reported it as a foregone conclusion that he will be signed by the Phoenix Suns.

The 28-year-old, 1.93 m (6'4") Rubio offered a press conference in Banyoles, Spain, where he has been named ambassador for the University of Girona's Olympic Studies Center, telling reporters that he is permanently stuck on "a smoking telephone."