Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio speaks at a press conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on April 25, 2019, a day after his team was eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Houston Rockets. EPA-EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio takes a shot during Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, a contest played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio (L) is guarded by Houston Rockets counterpart Chris Paul (R) during Game 5 of their first-round Western Conference series, a contest played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio, who will become a free agent on July 1, said after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs that he has not yet considered where he will play next season nor whether he will be a part of Spain's squad at the upcoming 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Rubio told EFE that he had been solely focused until now on helping the Jazz advance in the postseason, although he must now shift focus after his team was defeated four games to one in the first round by the Houston Rockets.