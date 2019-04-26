Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio, who will become a free agent on July 1, said after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs that he has not yet considered where he will play next season nor whether he will be a part of Spain's squad at the upcoming 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Rubio told EFE that he had been solely focused until now on helping the Jazz advance in the postseason, although he must now shift focus after his team was defeated four games to one in the first round by the Houston Rockets.