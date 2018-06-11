Photograph provided June10 showing a street decorated with the flags of the countries participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jun 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Droves of Brazilian soccer fans armed with paint, paper and scissors flock to decorate their streets ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, despite a noticeable decrease in enthusiasm this time around, compared to past years.

The 40-year-old tradition is threatened by a "collective apathy" stemming from several factors, including the memory of Brazil's stunning 7-1 defeat at the hands of Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, which squashed the dream of bringing home the country's sixth cup that year.