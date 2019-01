The Rio Open, which will take place Feb. 16-24, will welcome four players in the ATP's top 20 to this Brazilian city, organizers said Tuesday.

The entry list for the event, the only ATP 500 tournament in South America, includes Austria's Dominic Thiem, the world No. 8; Italians Fabio Fognini, the world No. 13, and Marco Cecchinato, who is ranked 18th in the world; and Argentine defending champion Diego Schwartzman, the world No. 19.